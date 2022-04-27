CARTHAGE — “You are our youngest heroes,” Col. Travis L. McIntosh, Commander of the 19th Combat Aviation Brigade at Fort Drum, told the military kids gathered Monday for the Month of the Military Child celebration at Carthage Central School.
Col. McIntosh, himself a parent of two sons in the school district, spoke about how it is not easy being a military “brat,” noting that, as defined by military the slang publication called “The War Dictionary,” military brat is “not derogatory.”
“It’s a good term — wear it with pride,” the colonel said.
The keynote speaker thanked the school district for holding the military child celebration.
“It shows the children are not in it alone,” he said. “It’s hard always being the new kid and feeling like you never fit in.”
Statistically, military children change schools six to nine times from kindergarten through high school.
“You are our youngest heroes,” he said. “You leave your church, school, friends for the unknown. Older siblings take on more chores which had been done by parents. That takes strength and courage — you teach us what strength and courage look like.”
Several students have entered the school system during the COVID-19 pandemic, making the transition even more challenging.
He spoke about how members of the armed forces worry that their children will be negatively impacted by their decisions. He said the four high school speakers who preceded him, were not only “OK — they are thriving.”
The four high schoolers, including his own son, William W. McIntosh, spoke of their own experiences being military dependents.
Rory A. Kilbride, a junior, has moved seven times and lived in six states throughout her father’s 23 years in the Army. She spoke of the positive aspects of being a military child in creating resiliency, maturity and open-mindedness.
“I’ve had to move multiple times which has opened the doors of opportunities such as visiting different places and meeting different people which introduced me to different cultures, food and lifestyles,” she said.
Moving from Florida, she went from the sunshine to the “six-month-long winter.” She went from a city 30 miles from Disney, to a rural area 30 miles from Canada.
“Moving has also provided the opportunity to view situations from different perspectives and learn how to solve problems from different angles,” Rory said.
Remote learning did not faze her since she grew up Facetiming family across the country and having Skype calls while her father was in Iraq.
“Being a military child has its perks,” Rory said. “Being able to meet new people, move to new places, explore new cultures, learn different perspectives and grow surrounded by a supportive like-minded and like-hearted community.”
Will, a junior, has moved 11 times, including to Germany and Hawaii, and soon to be 12 as he moves to the Washington, D.C., area.
He spoke about how being a military child shapes kids into well-rounded people.
Although he does not remember much from his preschool years spent in Hawaii, he said a little plane souvenir from Pearl Harbor contributed to his love for history. Although born in Alabama, he says he hails from Clarksville, Tennessee, where he attended kindergarten and has many memories. Will said at that time he was disappointed that his father was deployed during important milestones and holidays but has learned that what matters is that he is here now and “I can always come to him for help or guidance.” Will also learned to contribute to the family while his father was away.
As a preteen moving from place to place, Will was able to make friends, and thanks to social media, he has been able to keep tabs on them.
Will said after arriving in Germany, his family spent months living in a hotel room, which taught him to time management skills and to be resourceful. In Germany, he began high school and JROTC.
Coming to Carthage amid the COVID-19 pandemic he learned the importance of networking.
He said he deals with setbacks with humor and has learned to make the most out of situations. Life as a military child has taught him to enjoy traveling and to mature early.
Alejandra G. Hernandez-Rosa, a junior, is a former military child who moved three times during her father’s 23-year Army career.
She said being a military child “strengthens your mental toughness because you have to adapt to many things” such as not having a parent around at all times and moving from base to base.
“Being a military child benefits your development as a person, as a child and as a young adult,” Alejandra said. “You become versatile, mentally flexible, mature and resilient.”
She reminded her fellow military children that they can handle whatever is thrown at them because they are strong, needed and not alone.
Sebastian P. Russell, a senior, has been stationed with his family in Aviano, Italy; Hickam, Hawaii; Fort Bragg and now at Fort Drum. He copes with being a military child by being involved. He has played soccer at all the posts and encouraged others to follow their passions in order to make friends and fit in.
“Joining teams and clubs really helped me through my moving processes and I truly believe it can help any military child struggling to find a place to fit in,” Sebastian said. “It doesn’t have to be a sport, not everyone is a sports person. Any group setting will do, even that random class that you might nap through could be the place you find your new best friend, you just have to speak up and get involved.”
Purple has become the color of the military child since it is the combination of each branch’s colors — blue for Air Force, Navy and Coast Guard, green for the Army and red for Marines.
Col. McIntosh concluded his remarks by offering suggestions on how to show support for military children beyond wearing purple. He said any way to connect is meaningful — inviting a military child or spouse to join a team or group, asking a new neighbor over for coffee or offering a friendly wave.
Carthage Central Superintendent Jennifer L. Premo said in her opening remarks that “Carthage is a very unique place” due to the “influence of military-connected students and their families who bring culture and experiences to our area from all over the world.”
The school’s JROTC participated in the celebration, presenting the colors while members of the 10th Mountain Division Band played the national anthem. The brass quintet also provided music during a presentation of events held at the school, including Military Pride and Camo days.
At the end of the celebration, military children were presented with certificates of appreciation.
Mrs. Premo said the district plans to make this an annual event in April.
