To round out the commemorations in February, it is National Cancer Prevention Month. Research has shown that more than 40% of all cancers diagnosed and nearly half of all deaths from cancer in the United States can be attributed to preventable causes — things like smoking, excess body weight, physical inactivity, and excessive exposure to the sun. (aacr.org)
These seven steps are key in cancer prevention.
1. Don’t use tobacco — smoking, chewing, vaping — all can contribute to various types of cancer.
2. Protect your skin from the sun. Skin cancer is the most common— and the most preventable — cancer. Wear sunscreen, avoid peak sun hours, wear protective hats and clothing. And don’t forget about the winter sun. I know we don’t see it much, but you can still get a sunburn — especially while skiing or snowshoeing. Also, tanning beds are a no go!
3. Eat a healthy diet. I write a lot about the benefits of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, lean proteins, and low-fat dairy. Not only does a healthy diet helps us maintain a healthy weight (also next on the list), but vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients protect our cells and help fight off cancer causing free radicals.
4. Maintain a healthy weight and be physically active. Being physically active helps multiple systems in your body stay strong. Add exercise to your routine to reduce stress, increase energy, boost your immune system, control your weight and reduce your risk of cancer.
5. Practice safer sex and avoid risky behaviors. HPV (human papillomavirus) are spread through sex. Likewise, the hepatitis B and hepatitis C viruses can be spread from person to person through sex or blood. Hepatitis B or C can cause long-term liver infection that can increase your chance of developing liver cancer.
6. Get immunized. Vaccines (HPV and Hepatitis B) can protect against certain viruses that are linked to cancer.
7. Know your family history and get regular cancer screenings. Most people who get cancer do not have a family history, which is one reason why screening is so important—but a personal or family history of cancer or certain other diseases may increase your risk.
Following these tips and guidelines will not only help prevent your cancer risk, but many other chronic diseases as well. We all know someone impacted by cancer and in many cases it is not preventable. However, for those cases where it is, do what you can to prevent the pain, chaos, and heartache cancer brings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.