POTSDAM — The Children’s Museum, 10 Raymond St., has planned several spooky programs this month.

They are:

Saturday at 11a.m.: Family Science: Vampire Blood

Oct. 19 at 11 a.m.: Family Science: Monster Genetics

Oct. 20 at 1 p.m.: Family Art: Sid’s Surgical Lab

Oct. 24 at 10:30 a.m.: Pre-K Program: Eyeball Sensory Bags

Oct. 26 and 27, all day: Haunted Hall of Science

Oct. 31 at 10:30 a.m.: Pre-K Program: Edible Brains

Programs are included with day passes and/or membership. Regular museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

Visit www.northcountrychildrensmuseum.org for program descriptions and more about the museum.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.