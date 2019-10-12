POTSDAM — The Children’s Museum, 10 Raymond St., has planned several spooky programs this month.
They are:
Saturday at 11a.m.: Family Science: Vampire Blood
Oct. 19 at 11 a.m.: Family Science: Monster Genetics
Oct. 20 at 1 p.m.: Family Art: Sid’s Surgical Lab
Oct. 24 at 10:30 a.m.: Pre-K Program: Eyeball Sensory Bags
Oct. 26 and 27, all day: Haunted Hall of Science
Oct. 31 at 10:30 a.m.: Pre-K Program: Edible Brains
Programs are included with day passes and/or membership. Regular museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.
Visit www.northcountrychildrensmuseum.org for program descriptions and more about the museum.
