CHJC to hold foster parenting informational session in Pulaski

PULASKI - Fostering Futures, an affiliate Program of the Children’s Home of Jefferson County (CHJC), will host a free foster parenting informational session on Monday, Sept. 16, at Pulaski Wesleyan Church, located at 4591 US Route 11, Pulaski. The session will begin at 6 p.m. Anyone interested in learning more about foster parenting, adoption, and CHJC’s Fostering Futures Program is welcome and encouraged to attend.
This event will help people interested in becoming a foster parent learn about CHJC’s Fostering Futures Program. In an informal, casual setting, the session will also offer opportunities to ask questions and speak with Fostering Futures staff. Light refreshments will be served. Foster parenting training classes will begin at the same location on Monday, Sept. 23, and continue for nine weeks thereafter.
Fostering Futures provides temporary care for children unable to live with their birth families or guardians. It allows children who may have been abused or neglected, and/or have behavioral challenges and special needs, the opportunity to live in a family setting, attend public school, and be an active member of the community.
To provide support for the needs of the entire family, in addition to 24-hour on-call services and crisis response, extensive training is offered to all foster parents. They will work as a member of a team of families, social workers, and other professionals to help prepare a child to return to his/her birth family, or to be adopted.
For more information about the informational or training sessions, or on opening a home and heart to these deserving children, contact Kate Hawn, CHJC Multi-County Homefinder, at (315)777-9665 or (315) 481-3575. Or email Kate at khawn@nnychildrenshome.com
