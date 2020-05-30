Create your own art camp with the National Gallery online

Looking for something fun to do this summer? Summer schools and camps may not be open, but that doesn’t mean you can’t keep learning.
The National Gallery of Art is offering a variety of resources and programs to to foster understanding and a lifelong connection to art. And it has material for all ages — from preschoolers all the way through high school, college and adults. (Your parents can participate too!)
One of the activities available include “Art Tales for Pre-K,” a PDF coloring and activity book that kids of all ages, as well as adults, can enjoy for free.
Other lessons (online at wdt.me/artforkids) are helpful to work through with an adult. You can learn how artists use lines to convey movement or mood, how art can help people in the present day understand the past or how self-portraits reveal about how artists seem themselves.
“An Eye for Art” is a family-oriented art resource that introduces children to more than 50 great artists. The print version of the book is availble for purchse, but its contents are available for free online at wdt.me/eyeforart.
Visitors to the National Gallery of Art website can view films that explore different artists and art movements, as well as explore and download a variety of other resources.
While it won’t make up for time spent with friends, you can ask other students who might have an interest to join you in a lesson and share in the discussion questions together.
For more ideas, visit www.nga.gov/education.html and browse all the resources available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.