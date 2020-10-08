DSS hosts Oct. 17 virtual meeting about foster and adoptive parenting

MEXICO - The Oswego County Department of Social Services will host an online meeting from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, for people who are interested in becoming foster or adoptive parents. The informational meeting will be conducted over the Webex platform.
People who would like to participate in the Oct. 17 meeting are asked to contact Patricia Pennock at least one workday in advance by emailing Patricia.Pennock@dfa.state.ny.us or by calling 315-963-5382.
The Department of Social Services continues to look for people who would like to become foster parents, particularly for teenagers and sibling groups. All children available for adoption through DSS have been in foster care for a period of time.
Participation in the informational meeting is required in order to enroll in the 10-week preparation program. Single and two-parent families may apply to foster or adopt. For additional information, visit https://www.oswegocounty.com/departments/human_services/social_services/adult___family_services/foster_care___adoption.php.
