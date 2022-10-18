Farnham Family Services supporting families

Farnham Family Services Preventive Services Director Alan Francis (right) reviews Farnham’s Triple P: Positive Parenting Program with Student Assistance Counselors Kourtney Willette and Jacob Roland. Triple P is designed to address problematic behaviors and create family environments that encourage a child’s healthy development. For more information on Farnham Family Services visit www.farnhaminc.org.

OSWEGO - There are many risk factors than can lead to substance abuse disorder in young people. A healthy family environment and early prevention teaching from parents and role models can minimize many of those risk factors. With that in mind Farnham Family Services provides a number of services that focus on families and parenting.

Well known for its treatment services regarding recovery and addiction, Farnham Family Services’ prevention programs are having a positive influence on families throughout Oswego County. Participation in Farnham’s family focused programs is voluntary. Parents and guardians can choose which program best addresses the issues they are dealing with and the goals they wish to achieve.

