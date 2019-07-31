Five generations of the family of Edward Flanagan, 100, gathered recently at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, where Mr. Flanagan, seated, lives. Standing, from left, are Jackie Tunstall, Calcium, daughter; Julie Totive, East Stroudsburg, Pa., granddaughter; and Kyle Totive, Philadelphia, great-grandson, who is holding Lilly Mae Totive, 1 month, great-great-granddaughter. Submitted photo
