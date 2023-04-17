Fretting over waistbands is a stretch

We are encroaching on an era when comfy, stretchy workout-style pants become everyday pants, though by different names, writes Lori Borgman. (Dreamstime/TNS)

The verdict is still out on whether this is good news or bad news, but many of the pants for women this season have wide elastic waistbands.

The part of me that loves big family dinners, Saturday morning doughnut runs and summer cookouts with barbecue and potato salad says, “Yeah baby! Let’s do this!”

Tribune Wire

