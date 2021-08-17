Local conservation officers with the state Department of Environmental Conservation are hosting waterfowl and pheasant hunts for youth in St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties next month.
The classes and hunts are free, with equipment provided if needed.
The St. Lawrence County hunts will be held at the Wilson Hill Wildlife Management Area for licensed hunters ages 12 to 15, guided by ECOs and DEC staff. An education session is set for 5 p.m. Sept. 15, at the Massena Rod and Gun Club, 155 Patterson Road. The waterfowl hunt will take place Saturday, Sept. 18; the pheasant hunt will be Saturday, Sept. 25.
For more information and to sign up, contact Lt. Troy Basford at 315-265-2757 or ECO Ian Helmer at 315-559-8503.
In Jefferson County, the class is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 12, and the hunt days are the same — Sept. 18 for waterfowl and Sept. 25 for pheasant — all at the Sackets Harbor Sportsman’s Club, 17500 County Route 66.
Registration forms are available at the Sportsman’s Club, Akins Archery in Watertown and Van Tassel’s Gunsmithing in Evans Mills. Those interested can also contact ECO Steve Bartoszewski at 315-489-6984, or steven.bartoszewski@dec.ny.gov.
