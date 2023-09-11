How to deal with annoying behavior while you’re driving

Kids who have a habit of negotiating have adults around them who have a habit of negotiating with children, writes Scott Ervin. (Dreamstime/TNS)

Dear Kid Whisperer,

On our drive home from the lake today, my son, who is famous for negotiating, asked for something from the trunk for an hour. How do I get him to be quiet when I’m clearly not climbing back there?

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.