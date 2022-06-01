How to help your dog learn to stop jumping on people

Dogs jumping is a natural reaction when they are excited, especially when greeting people. Though their intentions may be harmless, it can be dangerous for large dogs to jump on children or an elderly person, for example.
Ignore the jumping
A lot of times, dogs jump to get attention because they are overly eager. Ignoring this shows them that there is no attention to be received, positive or negative. One way to do this is to not make eye contact or speak until all four feet are on the floor — then, feel free to calmly praise your pup. After a few of these practices, your dog should learn that they will not get attention for jumping.
Turn your back
Another tactic in ignoring would be to physically turn your back until your dog stops jumping. Once they realize that they’re not getting the reaction they wanted, they will stop, at which point you can turn around and praise them.
Incompatible actions
If your dog is sitting or laying down, they can’t jump. Teaching your dog to sit or lay down as an alternative to jumping is a good idea if your dog is a frequent jumper. Calmly praise your dog when they hold the position and stay.
Keep calm
If your dog gets excited easily and is known to jump when excited, try some tactics to calm them down beforehand. If you know someone is coming over and that is a trigger that makes them excited and jumpy, try taking them for a long walk beforehand so they are more relaxed.
