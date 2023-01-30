I didn’t see this coming

Lori Borgman’s life in pie. Illustration by Lori Borgman/TNS

If life is a pie chart with different size slices for “eating, sleeping, working,” etc., the biggest slice of my pie would be “looking for my reading glasses.”

I have a main pair, a backup pair in the kitchen, a backup pair on a bedside table and an emergency pair in my purse. It’s not like I didn’t see this coming.

