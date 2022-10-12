Integrated Community Planning recognized for 35 years as Oswego County’s premier resource agency for child care and traffic safety

Pictured are Oswego May William Barlow Jr. presenting a certificate of recognition to ICP’s executive director Brandy Koproski and programs coordinator Stephanie Burdick.

OSWEGO COUNTY - Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County, Inc. (ICP), was recently recognized for its 35th anniversary as a non-profit agency in Oswego County. To commemorate the anniversary, Oswego Mayor William Barlow Jr. presented a certificate of recognition to ICP’s executive director Brandy Koproski and programs coordinator Stephanie Burdick.

“Recognizing 35 years of serving the Oswego County community is a true testament to ICP’s commitment to being a valued local resource supporting youth and families,” said ICP executive director Brandy Koproski. “The agency’s longevity is rooted in its dedication, resilience and strong partnerships throughout the county and state.”

