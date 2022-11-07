The problem with pull-ups

Because pull-ups feel no different from diapers, they often result in the same behavior, argues family psychologist John Rosemond. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime

I finally tracked down the fellow who invented the so-called “pull-up.” His name is Lucapher (Big Lou) Saytan. Reputedly, Mr. Saytan lives in an underground bunker from which he develops and markets various nefarious technologies, the most notable of which are the so-called “smart”phone and video games.

All kidding aside, a number of years ago, I began to notice an significant increase in the number of parents whose 4-, 5-, and 6-year-old children were still wearing diapers. In every case, it appeared as if an otherwise intelligent child’s toilet training module had crashed.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.