As of next month, all Legoland resorts in North America — from Central Florida to Southern California and over to upstate New York — will be Certified Autism Centers.

It’s an expansion bolstered last year with the opening of Peppa Pig Theme Park, which debuted last February as part of the Legoland Florida Resort in Winter Haven. At that point, in addition to Peppa Pig park, the Legoland park, its water park and its three on-property hotels were official Certified Autism Centers, too.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.