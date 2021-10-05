Marion Maxim celebrating 100th birthday on Monday

CARTHAGE — Living a clean life and being married to a good man are two things Marion Maxim credits with allowing her to reach the age of 100.
Mrs. Maxim’s family is planning an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. on her 100th birthday, Oct. 11, at the Carthage Elks Club, 511 Fulton St. Cake and snacks will be served
The soon-to-be 100-year-old said she is happy to reach the century mark.
Cards may be sent to Marion Maxim, 21957 Cole Road, Apt. 54, Carthage, NY 13619.
“I’m almost 100 and still have a head on my shoulders,” she said. “I’m just like anyone else — I’ve lived a good life and still do. I lived a clean life but I’m not a prude — I don’t care if others do, I just didn’t get into bad things.”
With a twinkle in her eye, she added, “I had a good husband.”
Born in Kingston, Ontario, Mrs. Maxim was the eldest of seven children and is the sole survivor of her siblings. At age 4, Mrs. Maxim moved to the Watertown area with her family and lived in here all of her life. She married Clarence Maxim in 1941, and he passed away in 2004.
Another contributor to her longevity, she said, was working and associating with people.
After graduating from Watertown High School, Mrs. Maxim embarked on a career in retail which spanned 51 years in Watertown stores. She was a buyer in the drapery department for Empsall’s and ran the work room. She then worked for Household Merit when they took over the drapery department. When that closed, she worked in the fabric department at Fays Department Store until age 81.
Past age 90, Mrs. Maxim lived on her own in her Rutland home and moved to Meadowbrook Terrace Assisted Living Facility about five years ago.
Prior to the move, she was very active belonging to organizations, bowling and visiting with friends for lunch, playing cards or going on bus trips. Although some of those activities are now curtailed, she is still participates in activities at Meadowbrook and keeps her mind active doing word search puzzles.
“I was in different organization but not just as a joiner, I made myself into the thing,” said the former Eastern Star matron and district deputy grand matron.
Mrs. Maxim has two children, Dawn Scott, who lives in West Carthage, and Jan Maxim from the Rochester area. She also has six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, all of whom she hopes will inherit her longevity.
Her advice to living a long life is to not drink nor smoke.
“Young people today drink too much,” she said. “I’m not a prude but I’m not interested in being a drunk.”
She also advises people stay active.
“Live a normal life not in a cubbyhole,” she urged. “Being with people is what makes the world go round not sitting in a room alone.”
During the past century, there have been a lot of changes in the world.
“There’s been a lot of progress,” Mrs. Maxim observed. “People can enjoy many things in their own homes.”
The former retail worker said she does not approve of online purchasing.
“It’s making it impossible for people to work in retail — if people don’t go to stores, those people will be out of work. It will put a world of people on welfare,” she said, noting you need to have the association between a consumer and sales clerk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.