Mechanical issues delay opening of Ogdensburg pool

OGDENSBURG — Due to mechanical problems, the city’s Elsa M. Luksich Municipal Pool will not open Tuesday as scheduled. A release states that city staff is working to fix the problem as quickly as possible. Updates will be posted on the city’s website and Facebook page at “Ogdensburg City Recreation.”
