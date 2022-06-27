Mechanical issues delay opening of Ogdensburg pool

Due to mechanical problems, the city's Elsa M. Luksich Municipal Pool will not open Tuesday as scheduled. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — Due to mechanical problems, the city’s Elsa M. Luksich Municipal Pool will not open Tuesday as scheduled. A release states that city staff is working to fix the problem as quickly as possible. Updates will be posted on the city’s website and Facebook page at “Ogdensburg City Recreation.”

