MASSENA — A tree in front of the Massena Community Center serves as a way to remember loved ones this holiday season.
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire lit the Memory Tree, a fundraiser for the Massena Neighborhood Center, during a ceremony Friday night.
Prior to turning the colorful lights on, Christmas program coordinator Becky Clark read the names of more than a dozen individuals who were being remembered with bulbs on the tree.
They include Robert Tracy “Papa” and Helen Tracy “Nanny” from granddaughter Emily LaShomb; Eddy Ash from Angela McGregor; Willie Clark from Becky Clark; Mowsie and Carol from Gary and Roxanne Phillips; Joy and Bob from Gary and Roxanne Phillips; fallen soldiers from Gary and Roxanne Phillips, Alice and Kendrick; and Grandma and Grandpa Haig from Steve Haig.
Also among those remembered are Edward Sweeney by Eddie and stepson Steve Haig; Grandma and Grandpa Farnsworth from Steve Haig; Donald Haig from kids Steve, Greg and Susan; son John Butler from Cheryl Dissotle; daughter Kayla Dissotle from Cheryl Dissotle; and Mom “Bea” Hampton from Becky Clark.
“You can still purchase bulbs until the end of December,” Ms. LaShomb said.
They can be purchased from the Massena Neighborhood Center for $5 each and will be given to the purchaser when the tree is taken down. All proceeds from the bulbs will go to the center’s Christmas program.
She said a Christmas Committee member had wanted to do a Memory Tree in the past.
“Our plans were to have it in the big room and keep it up for a month,” Ms. LaShomb said.
But COVID-19 scrapped those plans, and the tree is located outside the front of the Massena Community Center. It was donated by Breezy Maple Farm.
“It’s just something to bring positivity in such a trying time in our lives,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.