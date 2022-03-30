MEXICO – He went to school here. He was safe here. He was loved here and cared for. And Saturday evening, March 26, in the cold and the wind of the hard early spring, Jordan Brooks was remembered here.
He was a typical teenager in a body that didn’t work, with a mind that didn’t stop and a laugh that didn’t either. He brought joy to a great many who never thought it would end this way and who now brought their stories and their tears to a gathering of perhaps 150 on the front lawn of Mexico Academyand Central High School for a candlelight service in his memory and honor.
Whole families, couples, singles, very young, rather old, former teachers, the disabled, and groups of friends in varying numbers, all with a candle burning in a plastic cup, all protecting that flame from the wind as though that flame were Jordan himself.
They spoke from the crowd jammed together like ice, slow to thaw but once broken, quick to flow. Memories upon memories, very personal and often hard to get through. But they did it, hard as it was, because they had to do it, had to do something, had to say something for this sweet boy who suffered so but never complained, who gave so much of himself to others and now was gone, after you thought you’d have them forever.
“Wherever he was, he just spread love,” said his former speech therapist. “You just knew that he was just an inspirational person, and that he was going to continue to be that way. He brought a lot of joy to us. I used to tell him that he’s just the highlight of my day, and we just joked, and it was the best speech therapy session I’ve ever had, that’s for sure. He had nicknames for all of us. He was like the mayor going down the hallways. I’m just grateful to God that I had a chance to be his therapist.”
Another spoke of a memory she’ll always have.
“I was Jordan’s third-grade Special Ed teacher when he was in Liverpool,” she began. “I didn’t want to speak because it’s tough but…one of my really favorite memories of him, he was such an amazing kid and had such a wonderful sense of humor, even in third grade. But one of my favorite memories is how happy he was the day of Special Olympics. We went to Special Olympics for the day. He had a wonderful time. We came back to school, and everyone in the entire school was out on the sidewalk cheering him on, welcoming him back with signs up, and he just, he was like cheering, his arms in the air, he was laughing, he was just…It was just an amazing vision that I’m able to keep in my head of him.”
And later, “I just hope that he knew what an important part of our lives he was.”
That sentiment, that realization that Jordan had meant so much to them, was expressed by many. A man who led the evening’s ceremony stood with his family on the raised walk at the front of the school, his son Jaden a classmate of Jordan, like him in a wheelchair, smiling and calling out.
“One thing I can tell you along those lines,” he said, “with our son, it’s just like Jordan, the impact that they have on others is what is really going to be felt for a long time. Jordan was taken much too soon, but, people that are here that have had interactions with him, the impact that he made on your life, you’ll have forever.”
A high school custodian spoke up from the crowd.
“I knew Jordan from working in the school here,” he said, “and every morning when the buses came in with Jaden and Jordan, I’d try to be down by the entrance to get my morning dream. He always gave me a big smile and a laugh. Once you got that, you could go through the whole day. Jordan was just terrific from the time I met him when he moved over here from the Middle School. He’d brighten up your day every day.”
Jaden’s father then spoke of ways not just to remember Jordan but of ways to honor him.
“My hope is that the sentiment that we have now,” he began, “even the outrage that we have now, my hope is that we’ll take this and realize that individuals like Jordan, Jaden and others with special needs, even adults with disabilities, I hope that everyone, as an honor to Jordan, will think about ways that they can help in their own community to include those with disabilities, not just in school, but within the community, you know, having a conversation, saying hello, speaking to them. It means more to individuals with disabilities than you can ever imagine. So, I hope one of the lessons that we take from this is as a community we’ll be more involved with people with disabilities. Don’t lose sight after tonight of how important it is to continue to look to those in our community with disabilities and make sure they feel included and that they’re not overlooked.”
Jordan was most certainly overlooked by the parents who more than anyone else should have watched over him. Even in death, the barely cared for him.
“Jordan never had an obituary, and he didn’t have a service,” Jaden’s father reminded those gathered on the school lawn. “I’m hoping we can make this a memorial service for him as well as to honor him.”
And certainly this night was that and more, a great tribute befitting a great young man. And to bring it all home in a classic and powerful way was the pastor of Palermo’s United Methodist Church, Pastor Tammy, as she was called.
Going from moving memories to a moving message, she brought Jordan’s memorial to a beautiful and powerful conclusion this way:
“Unfortunately,” she began, “in my tenure as pastor at Palermo, this is the second time I’ve been at a prayer light vigil like this,” she said remembering Erin Maxwell.
But this was Jordan’s night, and so she didn’t dwell on that past horror. Instead, she turned it directly to memories of Jordan she’d received from others recently. She began to read them.
“I’m one of the fortunate ones that got to work with Jordan,” the first message began, “and I hope that you can tell the world that did not have the pleasure of knowing him some of my memories of him. He was certainly an old soul and expressed it in his love of music, 40s, big band, jazz. In one of our virtual sessions, he liked to have music playing in the background, and when he said, ‘Alexa, play music,” it blasted so loud that Alexa could not hear any comments to lower the volume. So, we both ended up laughing until the song ended. His laughter was so genuine and contagious. He also was blessed when there were girls around, which would make them giggle, calling him out on it afterwards, a true teenager that liked everything a teen likes. Jordan did not want to die. In fact, he had so much life in him. He would always ask people how they were each time he saw them and really listened to the answer. He would engage you in conversation to learn about you, and never did he wallow in self-pity or complain about how things were for him, even though he could have easily done so. He gave everyone around him a reason to smile, and that is how I know he would want people to remember him, with a smile.”
Another message began, “Jordan was one of the nicest, most caring persons I have ever had the pleasure to meet. He often greeted everyone with a smile and would always inquire about how your day was going. He was quick-witted and often made people around him laugh. I had the pleasure of eating lunch with him on occasion, and during our times together he always had the best conversation. He would always remember our last conversation and pick up right where we had left off, often asking me about my kids and the crazy things that they had done that week. On one particular occasion, I had shared with Jordan a funny story. We had a great laugh and went on with our lunch. A few minutes later, he had just taken a bite of apple sauce when he started laughing again. However, this time, the applesauce blew out of his nose, which caused him to laugh even harder. ‘I was just thinking of that story you told me,’ he said, and he continued to laugh. Over the year, he would often remind me of the time applesauce blew out of his nose. We would both start laughing all over again. He was a bright young man with an infectious smile, even through his struggles. He would often express frustration in his body not working correctly, but never did it stop him from trying to complete the things that were challenging for him. Jordan was a typical teenager in so many ways. He loved to watch South Park and play video games. He was so excited to play the new Resident Evil game that was coming out in May, but I don’t think he ever got the chance. It was released just two days before he left this world. Jordan was a friend to all and a great listener. He was easy to love and always appreciated any help that was given. Anyone that knew him will never forget him. He left a lasting impact on all of us. Rest in so much peace, Jordan.”
“And lastly,” Pastor Tammy said, “a list of a few fun facts about Jordan. His favorite color was red. He hated scary movies. He loved cherry pie, especially from Daddy Ed’s. He wanted to be a school counselor when he grew up. He loved fishing and playing Mario Kart. Some of his favorite movies were The Pink Panther and Polar Express. He loved science and I Spy books. He loved talking about everyone’s weekend and their fun plans. He loved to hear the fun stories about our kids. He always worried about everybody else. He loved eating at buffets, and some of his favorite foods were turkey and mashed potatoes as well as Snicker bars. When people were acting crazy or silly by dancing around the room, you would often hear him say, ‘What is even happening?’ or, ‘Oh my goodness. I can’t even….’ He would then shake his head and put his face in his hands.
“You know,” the pastor continued, “you all have been touched by this young man’s life, a life that has been cut short, and we all agree on that. But we have to remember him, and we have to celebrate his life. That’s why you’re here tonight. You’re here to celebrate those 17 years that he touched the people around him. And you’re here because you care enough to make a difference in this world. We have to be a voice. We have to be a voice for folks like Jordan, like Jaden. We have to be the ones that are heard, and we have to be louder than all the rest of the people. I think you’ll agree with me that there are some definite changes that are needed, not only in our Social Services, but in our legislation. If you want to make a difference, leave here and create Jordan’s Law. Leave here and create a law that will protect Jordan. Leave here and be the voice that’s louder than anybody else, because there needs to be change. This happens all too often, and Jordan’s is just one of the stories that this is about. There are others that haven’t been heard yet. Be the change that you want to see in the world. Be the voice that you want to be heard. Be that leader. Be that person that helps to educate others, so that we can become the community that we’re called to be.
“As we go from here,” she concluded in prayer, “let us go in Jordan’s name to make the difference, to change the world, to change it so that this will never happen again. We ask Your blessing upon each person that is gathered here. Work in them, through them, and maybe even in spite of them, to be the spark that keeps the fire going.”
And the wind blew, and the flagpole clanged, and the candles glowed, and the memories remained.
