Missing going to school, seeing friends at parties

In the pandemic, I have been doing good. We buy our food in the store, we get the stuff we need (like toilet paper), and my parents pay the electricity.
But the only thing I want to stop is the pandemic, and I want to go to school every day like a normal day.
Oh, and my neighbors are doing great too. And everyone I know is OK.
So yeah, I am doing good in the pandemic. Except I do not like to wear a mask. But I can wear it for an hour.
And I can’t go to parties. There aren’t any parties anyways. In the summer, we went to the beach.
So yea, we are good. I hope you are too and I hope you are safe like me.
