NASA launches Artemis Moon Pod Essay Contest

NASA wants to invite students in kindergarten through 12th grad to take remote learning a little further — as in 250,000 miles further.
NASA has collaborated with Future Engineers to create the Artemis Moon Pod Essay Contest. The contest, open now and runs through Dec. 17, challenges participants to imagine leading a one-week expedition to the Moon’s South Pole.
You and a crew of astronauts will explore the lunar surface, making discoveries to assist future explorers.
Describe your team — the number of astronauts in your crew, the skills they possess, their personality traits, and the attributes you would want in crewmates. Next, what machine, piece of technology, or robot would you leave behind on the lunar surface to help future astronauts explore the Moon?
Students must submit their essays by Dec 17. The essays will be divided into three groups, for judging by grade level: kindergarten through fourth (100-word limit), fifth through eighth (200-word limit) and ninth through 12th (300-word limit).
Every student who submits an essay will receive an official certificate and be invited to a NASA virtual event featuring an astronaut.
Semifinalists will be invited to represent their state or territory in a series of Artemis Explorer sessions with NASA experts. Nine finalists will have the chance to travel with a parent to NASA’s Johnson Space Center next summer to learn about lunar exploration.
The national winner in each grade division will win a family trip to see the first Artemis flight test, watching the most-powerful rocket in the world launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Check out the full list of contest details at wdt.me/artemis_essay. Students can sign up individually at the contest site or teachers can register their entire class.
