Need to get moving? Start slowly

To get in better shape, you don’t need to start with a brisk sprint up a huge set of steps. Go slow and build up your endurance. Pexels

When you exercise, you feel less tired and stressed, and more upbeat. Even taking a 10-minute walk is a good start. You don’t have to run a marathon to reap the benefits of exercise.

How much exercise do you need? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults should aim for at least 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity activity, such as walking, swimming or mowing the lawn, or 75 minutes a week of vigorous-intensity activity, such as jogging, running, high-intensity interval training or fast bicycling. The CDC recommends you also add two or three weekly strength training sessions.

