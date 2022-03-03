POTSDAM — The North Country Children’s Museum, 10 Raymond St., will host an event on the Islamic holiday Eid from 11 a.m. to noon March 12.
The upcoming holiday in May follows the month of Ramadan. Islamic holidays and festivals follow the lunar calendar.
Participants will learn about their neighbors’ traditions with guest presenter Nayrouz Sadoun. Children and families will explore the traditions through stories and making crafts.
The museum’s cultural programs are included with admission and membership through support of the VanNess Family Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation.
For more information, visit northcountrychildrensmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.