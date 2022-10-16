OCO’s SAF Program recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month with -Every1KnowsSome1 campaign

OSWEGO – Each year in October, advocates, survivors, and supporters recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM). More prevalent than most realize, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men will experience domestic violence in their lifetime, according to the National Network to End Domestic Violence. Anyone, regardless of gender, race, sexual identity or orientation, or socioeconomic status, can be a victim of domestic violence. This year’s campaign theme, -Every1KnowsSome1, strives to highlight how common domestic violence is and that it is more than physical violence.

Domestic violence thrives in silence. “Having informed conversations about domestic violence requires understanding what it is and that it’s much more than physical abuse,” said OCO SAF Coordinator Stacie France. “Unhealthy and abusive behaviors often begin before abuse becomes physical. Abusers use emotional abuse, financial abuse, sexual abuse, intimidation, extreme jealousy, and other controlling tactics to establish power and control over their partners or family members.

