OCO SAF Program and Child Advocacy Center to honor victims of crime

FULTON - This April, from the 24th to the 30th, communities and victim service providers across the country will recognize National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. The events and campaigns held during the awareness week will promote victims’ rights, and honor crime victims and those who advocate on their behalf. This year’s theme, rights, access, equity, for all victims, focuses on securing crime survivors’ justice by enforcing victims’ rights, expanding access to services, and prioritizing equity and inclusion.
Oswego County Opportunities’ Services to Aid Families Program (SAF) is Oswego County’s domestic violence and rape crisis program, and also works with the New York State Office of Victim Services to assist innocent victims of crime. This year, SAF, in collaboration with the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County (CAC), will contribute to national efforts to raise awareness of victims’ rights, protections, in a joint event. The SAF Program will plant a flowering shrub to honor victims at the CAC near the Children’s Garden and will also distribute informational bookmarks at 14 libraries throughout the county.
“Millions of Americans are affected by crime every year, regardless of their age, national origin, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, immigration status, or economic status,” said SAF Coordinator of Client Services Stacie France, “and many will need ongoing care and resources.” Tory DeCaire, executive director of the CAC adds “the CAC and our staff are committed to providing a safe, accessible environment that supports child victims and their families, while aiding the community in prevention of abuse and awareness. Through collaborations and partnerships with other service agencies, including the SAF Program our team is able to meet the needs of the most vulnerable population of victims in our community.”
While SAF, the CAC and other victim service providers work throughout the year to meet the needs of crime victims, many remain uninformed of their rights, and lack meaningful access to services. “Many barriers still exist that can keep individuals and families from accessing the services and criminal justice systems that can help them recover from a crime,” explains France. To bridge this gap, we must continue reaching out, listening and educating others’ about victim’s rights. SAF and the CAC remain committed to addressing barriers such as isolation, distrust of systems, language limitations and lack of transportation, to ensure equitable access to culturally competent services. Reaching and serving all adult and child victims of crime is crucial to supporting thriving communities.
Funding provided through the New York State Office of Victim Services allows SAF to provide crisis intervention, counseling, emergency shelter, advocacy, and 24/7 hotline assistance. In addition, both agencies will assist any innocent crime victim in filling out an application for crime victims’ compensation and providing follow up assistance and advocacy to the New York State Office of Victim Services. Staff work directly with the New York State Office of Victim Services to advocate on behalf of victims of crime and help recover out of pocket expenses to include, but not limited to; funeral expenses, medical bills, lost wages, loss of essential personal property, and more.
If a person or someone they know has been a victim of a crime and is in need of support or information, call the Crisis Hotline (315) 342-1600. The hotline is staffed by trained counselors and is available 24 hours. SAF is the domestic violence and rape crisis program for Oswego County and has provided crisis, supportive, advocacy and educational services throughout Oswego County for over 30 years. For victims of child abuse, contact the CAC at 315-592-4453.
OCO, Inc is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966. A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations. For more information, visit www.oco.org.
