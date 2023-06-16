BROWNVILLE — A week after smoke from the wildfires in Quebec drifted our way and added to our daily stress, Ontario Bays Initiative has invited people to its Downybrook Nature Reserve on Saturday for a soothing forest bathing meditation event.
OBI welcomes visitors to “find your zen in the natural world” while exploring the beauty of the reserve.
Acting as host/guide for the 9:30 a.m. event will be Nova Schenk, owner of Roots Yoga, Watertown. She began practicing yoga in 2008 after the birth of her third child. Her practice, with a wide range of offerings, began as a supplemental exercise to her work as an aquatic fitness instructor and her love for running. She’s been teaching yoga, meditation and mindfulness for about a dozen years.
“When the opportunity presented itself to combine the practices that I have in my own life and the practices that I share in a more traditional yoga setting, I thought it was pretty incredible to be gathering outdoors in a location like Downybrook and bring some of those principles,” she said.
Forest bathing was developed in Japan in the 1980s. The Global Wellness Institute describes it as “the conscious and contemplative practice of being immersed in the sights, sounds and smells of the forest.”
The GWI notes that various studies have shown the benefits of forest bathing range from a lower pulse rate and blood pressure to reduced anxiety.
Saturday’s forest bathing event will begin as a group gathering and some walking.
“Mainly, we’re going to do our own exploring and our own immersings,” Ms. Schenk said. “I’m going to hopefully get people into a place where they feel comfortable to wander on their own, and to go in directions that they feel they need to go explore the way they need to explore.”
She’ll request that cell phones be silenced during the event. “But I understand people have lives they may need to attend to,” Ms. Schenk said. “Maybe that will be part of the practice: to feel your phone vibrating in your pocket and ignore it.”
The forest walk is free to attend, but participants are requested to RSVP at info@obilandtrust.
Enhancing downybrook
The habitat at the 184-acre Downybrook Nature Reserve, 24353 Perch Lake Road, ranges from marshlands to forests. Bluebird nesting boxes dot the property and visitors may also witness beavers, great blue herons and other wildlife. The preserve has 3½ miles of walking trails.
OBI, the only all-volunteer land trust in the area and which is celebrating its 30th anniversary, recently completed phase two of an upgrade project. The funds originated from a $35,782 grant from the state Conservation Partnership Program, which is a partnership between the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Land Trust Alliance. Donations, including a significant one from one individual, Dani Baker, owner of Cross Island Farms on Wellesley Island, brought the total to $50,000.
OBI’s “phase one” was initiated in 2019 after improvements were funded by the New York State Conservation Partnership Program, with matches from the Northern New York Community Foundation and OBI supporters.
Perch Lake Road splits Downybrook Wildlife Refuge, thus there are “west side” and “east side” segments. The funding in 2019 helped create a parking area on the west side. Last year’s funding targeted east side parking. The funds also funded a new viewing deck, which was dedicated Saturday. It’s on the west side of Downybrook and will enhance bird-watching and serve as an outdoor gathering spot.
Major funding for the deck, totaling $7,500, was provided by Ms. Baker. Also, OBI in 2022 received a $1,000 grant from the Youth Philanthropy Council at the Northern New York Community Foundation that also helped fund the project.
To get to Downybrook: While on State Route 12E in the village of Brownville, turn onto Washington Street at the light by the American Legion. Continue until just after exiting the village. At that point, turn left onto Perch Lake Road. Go about 0.7 of a mile to the Downybrook parking lot on the left (24353 Perch Lake Road). Look for the large sign.
