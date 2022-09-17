Oswego bereavement support group closed

OSWEGO - HOPE For Bereaved has announced the closing of the bereavement support group held at Christ the Good Shepherd Church in Oswego. This group has supported residents of Oswego County for several years. HOPE understands the hardships that follows the death of a loved one or friend. HOPE welcomes people to attend the bereavement support groups held at their office in Syracuse. HOPE also offers counseling services as well as a monthly newsletter containing article on how to cope with grief. Groups and counseling services are provided in person, by phone or by zoom.
For information about services call the office at 315-475-9675 or visit the website www.hopeforbereaved.com.
