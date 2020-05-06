Oswego County DSS cancels May 7 foster parent meeting

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Department of Social Services has canceled its informational meeting for prospective foster and adoptive parents which was scheduled for Thursday, May 7.
The next informational meeting is scheduled from 9-11 a.m. on Friday, June 5 at the Oswego County DSS building on Spring Street in Mexico.
For additional information, contact Patricia Pennock at 315-963-5382 or patricia.pennock@dfa.state.ny.us.
