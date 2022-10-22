County DSS launches START to aid families

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Department of Social Services (DSS) received approval to launch Sobriety Treatment and Recovery Teams (START) at the Sept. 15 meeting of the Oswego County Legislature. START is a new child welfare initiative which focuses on families with children up to five years of age that are involved with child protective services due to substance use disorder.

“START is a program with proven results in other areas of the country, so we are expecting to have similar positive outcomes as we implement the program here in Oswego County,” said Oswego County Legislator Roy E. Reehil, District 5, chairman of the Oswego County Legislature’s Human Services Committee. “The results have shown reduced child abuse and neglect, increased sobriety in parents and decreased out-of-home placement of children.”

