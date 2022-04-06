OSWEGO COUNTY – The County Legislature put up $75,000 towards a $146,300 outside investigation of the Department of Social Services and its Child Protectives Services unit at a specially-called April 1 meeting in response to the death of 17-year-old Jordan Brooks.
In addition, Legislative Chairman James Weatherup has contacted the New York State Attorney General’s office stating he would welcome their investigation into the matter as well.
The Bonadio Group, a large accounting and consulting firm with 10 offices in New York, Texas, and Vermont and over 800 employees, was repeatedly recommended to the legislature, according to Weatherup, as the only such firm trained by the New York State Office of Children and Family Services in the intricacies and regulations of county departments of social services. Bonadio will conduct a study of the Oswego County Department of Social Services, particularly with respect to its Child Protective Services division and make recommendations to the legislature on how to improve the department. Their consulting fee for this study is $115,000.
The legislature has also retained attorney Scott Iseman of Saratoga Springs to investigate the county’s handling of State Central Register referrals made in relation to the case and death of Jordan Brooks. Iseman’s fee for such an investigation is $31,300. His report is due within 120 days.
Neither the Bonadio Group nor Scott Iseman would comment on anything to do with their study or investigation.
Laura Meyers, senior manager of corporate communications for the Bonadio Group said, “As a part of our professional standard, we are not able to comment on any client matters.”
Scott Iseman said only, “I’m not going to be able to answer any questions about things for you at this point, even my role. Things are too preliminary at this point for me to answer questions.” Iseman did confirm he has been hired by the county.
According to Republican Legislative Majority Leader Nate Emmons, the state will be reimbursing the county for approximately 62% of the cost of the Bonadio study.
Emmons said he sees no problem with the Bonadio Group investigating a social services department under the auspices of the State Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) that trained Bonadio.
Commenting on the enormity and complexity of the state regulations authored by OCFS, Emmons defended hiring Bonadio saying,
“You have to have folks that are trained to be able to look through that and to work with that. It’s just not a simple legal document. As a lay person, there would probably be some things that I might be able to understand and there would be plenty of things I wouldn’t. We’re not here to dictate whether OCFS regulations are good or bad. We’re here to figure out what we did based upon those regulations and to figure out if there’s areas for improvement that we need.”
Emmons also noted the Bonadio Group is presently doing a study of the St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services.
The day’s meeting began with a statement by Chairman Weatherup regarding the purpose of the meeting and what to expect from it. The following is taken from that statement:
“Good afternoon,” Weatherup began. “I want to begin by bringing you up to date on the actions we’ve taken to date. Out of respect for the necessary integrity of the criminal investigation, there has been little we could say until after its conclusion, but that doesn’t mean we have been idle. This is the second special meeting in a month to learn and initiate actions regarding this tragedy. We are taking a deliberative and responsible path to acquire all the facts to guide our decisions going forward.
“A course of action has been planned,” Weatherup continued, “which is being started today with the adoption of today’s resolutions. I have also informed the State Attorney General’s Office of the investigations we are starting and invited the AG to conduct its own if they feel its warranted.
“As I’ve previously stated, Oswego County is committed to thoroughly examining the tragic death of Jordan Brooks...without pre-judgement...and with transparency. This is being accomplished by a series of impartial investigations that will provide the Legislature a full account of what transpired in this case. The first was an investigation by the Sheriff’s Department, which led to Jordan’s mother and stepfather being arrested and charged with criminally negligent homicide, second degree manslaughter, and first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person. This investigation led to no one else being charged or held responsible.
“Today the Legislature will take two more important steps to get to the truth of this tragedy. We are hiring an investigative attorney to examine the Jordan Brooks case in-depth. This will provide us with a complete picture of what transpired, and an analysis of the actions or inactions of CPS and all other organizations involved in this case. This investigator will have complete autonomy, and will work at his own direction, not ours. We will let this investigation lead wherever it takes us. To ensure impartiality, great pains were taken to identify a qualified investigative attorney with no prior ties to Oswego County, personal or professional. To ensure this investigation does not impact the District Attorney’s efforts in the (parents of Jordan Brooks) Waldron case, it will begin after the prosecution is complete.
“Additionally, we are hiring a highly qualified firm to analyze our child protective and preventive services divisions. The firm is experienced in examining social services systems and their operating procedures and practices. This will identify strengths and areas where improvements can be made. This analysis will begin immediately.
“The Legislature recognizes its obligation to handle this situation responsibly to ensure the best possible outcome for the children in our community. Our job is not to rush to judgement or make decisions based on incomplete information. We are not going to scapegoat anyone. That solves nothing. Decisions about accountability will be made only after we have all the facts.
“Since the death of Jordan Brooks, our DSS convinced the state to develop training for caseworkers on how to effectively work with children with physical disabilities. That training was not available previously. DSS also changed its practices and now automatically assigns any case involving a child with physical disabilities to its multidisciplinary team, which is comprised of our most experienced caseworkers.
“Like employers everywhere during this so-called “Great Resignation,” we are finding it increasingly difficult to recruit staff, including caseworkers. We can’t force people to apply, but we can remove red tape in our hiring process. Next week, I will ask our Finance & Personnel Committee to waive our vacancy review process to allow the Commissioner to immediately recruit for all budgeted vacant positions that perform child protective work.
“We hope that the investigations and analyses we are initiating will reveal even more improvements we can make to keep children safe.
“We in the Legislature understand and feel the emotions Jordan’s death has caused in our community. We all want answers and we understand the urge to quickly apply blame. But we need true and complete answers in order to take responsible actions. It is going to take some time to do that. So, we ask the public and the press not to rush to judgement. We ask for your patience while we go about this critical work.
Thank you.”
