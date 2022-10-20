Oswego County Office for the Aging presents film screening Oct. 28

Crime prevention officers in Burnham-on-Sea in England created “Chat Benches” to stop the financial abuse of people who feel chronically lonely. Picture from www.allthelonelypeoplefilm.com

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Office for the Aging presents an in-person screening of “All the Lonely People,” a social-impact film examining the epidemic of loneliness. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the film will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 at the Oswego County Public Health Building Complex, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

The screening is free and open to the public. It will include a moderated Q&A with the film’s producers and local officials to provide a forum for community discussion about ways to combat social isolation by developing resiliency and implementing other strategies.

