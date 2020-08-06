OSWEGO – Some things are too sad to put into words, but, in time, they can beautiful to remember. That was never truer than Thursday evening, July 30, as Mayor William Barlow dedicated a pristine, renovated street hockey rink in Shapiro Park to the memory of 11-year-old Jack Bobbett, a boy who loved hockey and was loved by all who knew him.
Barlow spoke before a sizeable crowd of young and old that night, brought together to honor Jack.
“Today is to do something that I think is totally appropriate,” Barlow began, “and that is to dedicate this street hockey rink to Jack Bobbett. He was just an all-around great kid. Oswego’s a small community. There are few people you can actually bring up their name to just about everybody, and everybody always has something good to say. Jack was one of those people where you’ve never heard somebody say anything negative about Jack. He was just the all-around American boy. He had a ton of friends, as we can see today. He had that warm smile. He made everybody feel good. He was the type of individual we need more of, not only in Oswego, but in this country and all over the world right now. His family should be extremely proud. He was a great kid, and I’m proud to stand here with his family and friends today to do this to make sure that he lives on in this community for many, many years to come.”
Barlow then read the official proclamation naming this the “Jack R. Bobbett Memorial Street Hockey Rink” and presented it to Jack’s parents.
Jack’s mother, Maureen Bobbett, then said a few words of thanks and remembrance.
“Jack’s legacy will always be his kindness and compassion towards others,” she said. “He was a friend to all, leaving every person he met better by knowing him. Hockey was his true passion in life. It wasn’t just about being on the ice but more about the friendships and the memories he made along the way. His hockey friends truly became his hockey family. I’m sure he’s with us tonight in spirit and would be thrilled to have the rink dedicated in his honor. Seeing the kids gathering with their friends to enjoy a sport Jack loved will ensure his memory lives on for years to come. We love you JB, and we miss you so much. Thanks again.”
A little later, after the ceremony, the ribbon cutting, and the photos, she remembered more of the past and spoke about the present.
“He used to come here, walk here, after school from Kingsford with his friends,” Maureen said of her son. “They were the big sixth-graders, and they’d all hang out together. And Ray (Ryan, Jack’s father) always used to say, ‘I wish they’d renovate this street hockey court.’ And they did.
“It’s been a tough year, ups and downs,” she continued, “but the community’s been absolutely amazing. They’ve done so many beautiful things in his memory, and we couldn’t be more thankful for that. It keeps his memory alive.”
Jack was a standout youth hockey player in Oswego’s Minor Hockey Association program. A representative of that association expressed the well-wishes of all its members in memory of Jack.
And so, Jack’s memory will live on in a place he loved. Jack’s mother felt his spirit there that night, and I’m sure he was smiling as some of his old friends, there to honor him, took to the newly-dedicated court to play a game he loved too.
