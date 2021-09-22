Rink renovation begins

Volunteers begin the first phase of a community-led project by removing the boards from the framework of the outdoor rink adjacent to the Canton Pavilion on Sept. 14. The renovation has an estimated cost of $35,000, roughly half of which has already been raised through families and Canton Minor Hockey. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
