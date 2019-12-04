101 reasons why sleep is not an option

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Periods of snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.