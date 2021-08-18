POTSDAM — The Firemen’s Association of the State of New York is hosting its annual youth day in the north country this month.
FASNY and its Youth in the Fire Service Committee will host youth day in St. Lawrence County for teens younger than 18 from across the state interested in becoming junior firefighters. Lessons will be facilitated by expert instructors. Sequences to be covered include water supply, search, hose advancement, forcible entry, hose relay and rehab setup.
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the county Fire Training Center, 45 Blanchard Road, West Potsdam. Check-in and breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m., with lunch and water also provided. Participants are asked to bring personal protective equipment, including safety glasses or goggles.
The registration deadline is Friday. Register online at fasny.com/training/youth-days.
