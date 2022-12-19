When America’s mental health industry sees the opportunity to broaden its influence, it pounces. If said opportunity presents itself in the form of odd behavior on the part of certain children, the first thing the industry does is invent a new diagnosis, thus securing their claim to “treatment rights.” In the public eye, a psychological diagnosis means that the oddity in question is the result of some malfunction of the mind or perhaps neuro-chemistry that requires therapy (and, often, drugs) of one questionable sort or another, provided by an “expert” of often questionable expertise.

Such is the story of trichotillomania, which is the diagnosis usually given to children who for unknown reasons develop a habit of pulling out their hair. These children sometimes yank their heads bald. Or they pull out their eyelashes and/or eyebrows. When the offending hair grows back and is long enough to grab or pinch, they pull it out again. Trichotillomania, as it is known, can be especially disconcerting for mothers of girls.

