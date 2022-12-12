Unpacking the use of Santa for discipline

Santa Claus is not a boogieman and should not be turned into one for the purpose of disciplining a child, writes family psychologist John Rosemond. Dreamstime/TNS

 Dreamstime

OK, stop it! Enough already!

I guess we need some rules around here, beginning and ending with, “Don’t make Santa Claus into a boogieman.” I know him personally, and he’s the most gracious and loving human being you’d ever want to meet. In the past week or so, since turkey carcasses began clogging our landfills, I’ve heard two mothers making a boogieman out of my dear friend, Santa B. Claus, which he maintains is properly pronounced “Klouse” as opposed to “Claws.” The “B,” by the way, stands for the same name as the B in “Johnny B. Goode.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.