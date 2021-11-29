WATERTOWN — Santa Claus is coming to the Salmon Run Mall on Thursday for the holiday shopping season.
Santa will greet guests at his winter home in the court area near the Hobby Lobby end of the mall through Dec. 24.
Reservations are strongly encouraged, with walk-up visits available as time allows throughout the day. Reservations can be made on the mall’s website, www.shopsalmonrunmall.com.
The mall will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety measures. The safety measures can be found on the mall’s website.
Special events for Pet Night and Santa Cares will be back this holiday season.
Cherry Hill Programs, the industry leader in experiential holiday photography experiences, is running the Santa visits. Photos of pets — cats or dogs only — can be taken with Santa from 7 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6.
The Santa Cares time will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12. This event is held specifically for children with sensory disabilities.
It is held in partnership with Autism Speaks, an organization dedicated to promoting solutions for the needs of individuals with autism and their families.
