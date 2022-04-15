Scientists study COVID, schizophrenia to learn more about brain disease

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun in the morning. Showers developing during the afternoon. High around 55F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain...mixing with snow late. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%.