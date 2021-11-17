“Shine the Light” to help runaway and homeless youth

OSWEGO COUNTY - Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Crisis and Development program has created a “Shine the Light” display in recognition of National Runaway Prevention Month. A similar display is in front of the OCO Main Office in Fulton. Throughout November OCO will “shine a light” on the experiences of runaway and homeless youth that too often remain invisible. The paper light bulbs symbolize the more than 727 homeless, or at risk of being homeless, individuals under the age of 24 that OCO worked with in 2020. Pictured from left are Phillip Lamb of OCO’s PATH program, OCO Board President John Zanewych and OCO Prevention Services Coordinator Ellen Lazarek.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.