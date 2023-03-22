Lowville skating continues weather permitting

n LOWVILLE — The town/village winter ice skating program at the Forest Park Pavilion at the Lewis County Fairgrounds, 5485 Bostwick St., will be extended, on regular hours, weather permitting, through Sunday. The program will then end for the season, no matter the weather and ice conditions. If weather or ice conditions warrant the end of the program prior to Sunday notice will be provided.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.