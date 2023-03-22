n LOWVILLE — The town/village winter ice skating program at the Forest Park Pavilion at the Lewis County Fairgrounds, 5485 Bostwick St., will be extended, on regular hours, weather permitting, through Sunday. The program will then end for the season, no matter the weather and ice conditions. If weather or ice conditions warrant the end of the program prior to Sunday notice will be provided.
