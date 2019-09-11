Sprinkle that Doughnut Dash with fun

A couple stops by to comment on how well behaved the girls are. The table begins bouncing as the soon-to-be Rockette warms up her high-kicks from below.
“Thanks,” I say. “It’s still early.”
The husband begins reading coffee selections aloud from the menu.
“Dark Roast Caribou — ”
They are wiggling and giggling, an uncontainable mass of life, motion and energy. Sprinkles ricochet off the table in every direction.
“Dream Bean Coffee — ” he continues. There’s now a kid on his lap, another one draped around his neck and he has sprinkles in his hair.
“Look at that last coffee.” he says. “It’s called Jamaican Me Crazy”
“HEY! THAT’S WHAT MY MOM SAYS EVERY DAY!”
Lori Borgman is a columnist, author and speaker. Email her at lori@loriborgman.com.
