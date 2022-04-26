CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators passed a resolution during Monday’s Finance Committee meeting to support raising the child care subsidy rates set by the state “to improve equitable access to child care” across New York.
The resolution was tabled during last week’s Services Committee meeting and resurfaced Monday. It seeks to redress the broader economic consequences of unaffordable child care, which affects businesses’ ability to hire and retain employees.
“We need people on the workforce. We have for-hire signs everywhere,” said Legislator Nicole A. Terminelli, D-Massena, who co-sponsored the resolution. “And one of the huge barriers to getting people in the workforce is the cost of child care.”
In Massena, she said, day care services can cost as much as $40 per day, per child. She said it’s “almost pointless” to go to work a minimum wage job while paying for those services.
“I love what Ms. Terminelli said about how working a minimum wage job with little kids in day care is impossible,” said Legislator Margaret G. Haggard, D-Potsdam, who also sponsored the resolution.
Our problem, she said, is with caregivers.
“We don’t have enough people providing this service,” she said.
The state Office of Children and Family Services sets subsidy rates by county, type of setting and age of children in care.
Formed in 2018 and co-chaired by then-Lt. Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul, the state’s Child Care Availability Task Force developed an action plan to improve the child care system. The task force’s final report last year called for the state to adopt subsidy rates “that are aligned with the true cost of quality care, including recognizing the higher cost of care for infants and toddlers.”
The task force noted that lack of quality child care has negative effects on local business.
New York employers, in a statewide poll in 2020, cited child care issues as a source of chronic employee absenteeism and lack of productivity, which contributes to losses in revenue. Employers also said lack of accessible high-quality care for infants and toddlers affects their ability to hire and retain employees.
Legislator Harry A. Smithers II, R-Gouverneur, agreed that there is a problem but disagreed with the solution.
“I don’t think it’s the government’s job to raise our children,” he said. “I understand there’s a need for child care, and that it’s a problem, I just don’t think it’s the government’s job to fix it, and I don’t think the government can fix it.”
Instead, he said employers looking for workers could provide more flexible employment conditions and increase wages in order to attract employees with children.
“When we think about how we want our government to spend money, I don’t think this falls in the category that I would approve of, so I can’t support it,” he said.
Mr. Smithers was the lone dissident in the vote. He made similar remarks last week, when the resolution was tabled.
“I listened to Mr. Smither’s comments last week, and I look at this differently,” said Legislator Larry D. Denesha, R-DeKalb. “I agree that the deterioration of the family unit has caused many problems, however there are people that have to work, and without access to child care, I think in a lot of circumstances the children are left to grow up with no supervision.”
Legislator David W. Forsythe, R-Lisbon, agreed.
“The government does have to help out in some instances, and this is one of them,” he said. “So I’ll support the resolution, and I support the concept.”
“I, too, agree it is a step in the right direction,” said Legislator Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg. “It’s an impossible situation for a young family today with an infant or infants to provide for them in the way they should be provided for while mom and dad are at work.”
Legislator Kevin D. Acres, R-Madrid, also supported the resolution somewhat reluctantly.
“What we are looking at here is a solution created by the government,” he said. “I will support the resolution, but it’s a problem created by government. And this is a Band-Aid solution that will create another problem requiring more Band-Aids, but I will support the resolution.”
The resolution will move to the next full board meeting on May 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.