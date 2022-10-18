CANTON — The SUNY Canton Early Childhood program will be hosting a “Trunk or Treat” event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 on campus in Parking Lot 5, rain or shine.
The event is free and open to families of children ages 2 to 10.
Updated: October 19, 2022 @ 12:05 am
“A ‘trunk or treat’ is similar to the traditional trick or treat that takes place on Halloween,” said Maureen P. Maiocco, early childhood A.S. and BBA program coordinator. “Children wear costumes and collect candy and prizes in one location, as they visit vehicles decorated by SUNY Canton faculty, staff and students. It is a fun and safe way to celebrate Halloween.”
