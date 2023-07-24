Have you considered a ‘sleep divorce’?

Some couples choose to sleep in separate bedrooms because of a spouse’s snoring. Pexels

Sharing a bed with someone can be calming and loving — or it can be a nightmare. If your partner snores or hogs the covers or gets up often during the night, it can affect your sleep and your health.

That may be why more than a third of U.S. adults who responded to a recent American Academy of Sleep Medicine survey said they’ve opted for a “sleep divorce,” which is sometimes or consistently sleeping in a room separate from their partner.

Tribune Wire

