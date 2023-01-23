Talent show leaves a lingering glow

When you’re short on talent, it is best to let a gimmick and loud music carry the act, writes Lori Borgman of last year’s Borgman family talent show. Provided photo/TNS

Once a year our entire family spends a long weekend together with the highlight being a “talent show.” Talent, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder. Take the one who asks for volunteers, and when his sister, a brother-in-law, a 6-year-old nephew and his own 13-year-old daughter go forward, he announces he will guess their weights.

I’m not saying the talent pool is thin, but sometimes you may not be sure what the talent is. Last fall, a 6-year-old tossed a rumpled sheet on the floor, got beneath it and crawled around as others tried to guess her talent.

