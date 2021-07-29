HAMMOND — The Thousand Islands Land Trust is hosting a Chippewa Bay kayak adventure in partnership with Riverbay Adventure Inn.
The trek will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 17 and will explore the St. Lawrence River wetlands and wildlife along TILT’s Crooked Creek Preserve. The event incorporates basic kayak instructions and is appropriate for all levels.
A limited number of single and double kayaks are each available for a $15 fee through Riverbay Adventure Inn.
Advanced registration is required. Register and note whether a rental kayak is needed by emailing treks@tilandtrust.org, calling 315-686-5345, or visiting tilandtrust.org.
