TikTok limits teen time to 1 hour to prevent binges

TikTok announced it will automatically impose a 60-minute time limit for users under age 18. Dreamstime/TNS

TikTok will automatically impose a 60-minute time limit for users under age 18, an attempt to mitigate the app’s addictive nature and address concerns about its impact on teens.

The new approach will require younger users to enter a password if they want to binge more than an hour of videos at one time, the company said in a blog post Wednesday. Parents and other adults can also monitor the amount of time teens spend on the app — with a breakdown of daytime vs. nighttime use — and see the number of times it was opened.

Tribune Wire

