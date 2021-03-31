Tips to avoid pet theft

With the temperatures rising, time spent outdoors with our canine friends will also be on the rise. Enjoying the outdoors with your dog is certainly something to look forward to, but it also means a higher risk of him getting loose or possibly being stolen.
The thought of your dog being taken from you is unimaginable, but with pet theft on the rise, dog owners need to practice caution when it comes to their pups. To help keep dogs safe, the American Kennel Club offers tips for preventing dog theft.
n Microchip your pup. Collars and tags can be removed, so make sure you have permanent ID with a microchip. Always keep your contact information current with your microchip recovery service provider so you can be found should your dog be recovered. For more information on microchipping your dog, visit AKC Reunite (http://www.akcreunite.org/).
n Never let your dog outside unattended. When your dog is left alone in the yard, especially if your yard is visible from the street, he becomes an easy target for pet thieves. Be sure to always supervise your dog’s time spent outside.
n Keep your dog close. Keeping your dog on-leash and close to you during walks will reduce the chance of him wandering off and possibly catching the attention of thieves.
n Don’t give out too much information. If strangers approach you to admire your dog when you’re out, be careful about how much information you reveal. Don’t disclose how much your dog cost or details about where you live.
n Don’t tie your dog outside a store. Leaving your dog tied up outside of a store or even in a running car can seem like an invitation for a pet thief to steal your dog. If you need to go shopping, go to dog-friendly stores or leave your dog at home.
